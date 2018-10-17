Poor governance is a product of dysfunctional between the state and its citizens

However, how does this affect governance and service delivery in Limpopo, as poor governance has a negative impact on the poor? Poor governance is a product of dysfunctional relationships between the state and its citizens. As many residents in the province struggle to get back the money they invested in the bank, there are municipalities which invested as much as 1.6 billion rand in deposits at VBS Mutual Bank. Could this money be recovered?



Bongani Bingwa speaks to Paul Berkowitz, Director at EDGIS & Local Government expert and Ratlou Mabula, Political Journalist.