Few things will terrify ANC more than PIC probe

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has welcomed the appointment of the commission of inquiry into allegations of impropriety at the Public Investment Corporation (PIC). President Cyril Ramaphosa today announced that he had set up a commission of inquiry into allegations of impropriety regarding the PIC and gave it six months to complete the investigation. Ramaphosa said the commission must consider the period 1 January 2015 to 31 August 2018.



Bongani Bingwa speaks to David Maynier, DA spokesperson on finance.