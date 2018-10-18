Fix Forward create opportunities for tradesmen from poor areas to grow

Since we last spoke to Joshua Cox in August, Fix it Forward has already found 30 contractors from the various townships including Diepsloot and Katlehong that they kicked of their launch in Gauteng with on 16th of this month with the hopes of exposing them to find employment more clients as soon as possible.



Bongani Bingwa speaks to Joshua Cox, CEO of Fix it Forward.