Of late, it is becoming the norm for pastors to be in the news for ungodly things in South Africa, where more and more women are victims of satanic and sodomising acts by so-called pastors and as a result the worlds most populous and institutionally religion, Christianity, is rapidly losing its significant moral credibility and spiritual vigour



Bongani Bingwa speaks to Prof David Mosomo, Deputy Chairperson at the CRL Rights Commission.