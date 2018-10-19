Why the price of data must fall?

There is an urgent recommendation at the #DataMustFall commission regulating the limit of pricing between small and large data bundles between contract and prepaid customers. Yesterday was the second day of public hearings into the Competition Commission's Data Market Inquiry, where the cost of data across all mobile service providers in South Africa has come under scrutiny.



Bongani Bingwa speaks to Koketso Moeti, Amandla.Mobi Executive Director.