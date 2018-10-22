Registering your child for Grade 1 and 8 in Gauteng

With few weeks left till Christmas, parents are on the move to finalize applications for their children next year, however, we received a concerning tweet detailing how there are still thousands of Gr1 children on the waiting lists, and the status on system read as follows, “district still processing application” which has been like this for months and no one in the district can answer. Please assist.



Bongani Bingwa speaks to Panyaza Lesufi, Gauteng Education MEC.