Why all of sudden ANCWL support abuse of women?

Minister for Women in the Presidency Bathabile Dlamini has called on everyone to ask themselves what they have done to protect women, this is following the proceedings in the Omotoso trial in Port Elizabeth. Nevertheless, with the ongoing deliberations on ways to tackle this growing problem, we need to inverse the question to the ANCWL as to what they are doing to fortify mechanisms to protect women.



Bongani Bingwa speaks to Precious Banda‚ National Convenor of the ANC Women’s League Young Women’s Desk.