Upgraded R511 road worth R146 million in JHB opens for traffic?

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Dr smail Vadi, Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport.



When will R511 be completed, and did the department act decisively on time before the company applied for business rescue? And what ever happened to the dossiers by whistle-blower Bonga Majola that detailed how R26 million was illegally paid to the company without work been done?