Is a no, no, from De Lille on exit mayoral position?

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Patricia De Lille, Outgoing Cape Town mayor.
Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille will be the subject of a criminal investigation as the in-party fighting has once again laid bare, It came after De Lille mounted an impassioned attack on her detractors in her last speech to the council as mayor before she steps down on October 31; and after five of her allies resigned from the DA and the council
What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Ralph Mupita, MTN Group Chief ExecutiveLISTEN TO PODCAST
Poland bans abortion there are large protests as a result.
Sing while you’re breathing the operatic answer for Covid patients.
Romping in ruffles the amazing success of Netflix’s Bridgerton.
Kim is a 39 year old mother of three. She was abused as a child and survived an abusive marriage. Kim would like to get counseling.LISTEN TO PODCAST
What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Virgin Orbit, the satellite company of the Virgin Group, has put its first satellites in space. This has happened as companies of the Virgin Group recover from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. Bongani speaks to Sir Richard Branson, founder of Virgin Group.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Sibongile Khumalo, a titan of South African has died. Bongani reflects on the work and legacy of Sibongile Khumalo with those who knew and worked with her. Speaks to 702 host Richard Nwamba, music executive Lazarus Serobe and Market Theatre Artistic Director James Ngcobo.LISTEN TO PODCAST
This year, the Market Theatre is celebrating its 45th anniversary, and also adapting to a new normal due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Bongani speaks to James Ngcobo, Artistic Director of the Market Theatre.LISTEN TO PODCAST