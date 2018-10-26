Is a no, no, from De Lille on exit mayoral position?

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Patricia De Lille, Outgoing Cape Town mayor.



Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille will be the subject of a criminal investigation as the in-party fighting has once again laid bare, It came after De Lille mounted an impassioned attack on her detractors in her last speech to the council as mayor before she steps down on October 31; and after five of her allies resigned from the DA and the council