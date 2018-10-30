The recent Investment Summit was a success?

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Mzukisi Qobo, Associate Professor at the National Research Foundation Chair on African Diplomacy and Foreign Policy at the University Of Johannesburg.



Business Leadership South Africa CEO Bonang Mohale described the recent Investment Summit as an “embarrassing success. Mohale reflected on the general positive sentiment at the moment following this summit, where billions of rands worth of investment were committed in the country