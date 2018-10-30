ANC integrity body wants members implicated in VBS saga to step down

Bongani Bingwa speaks to George Mashamba, Chairperson of the ANC Integrity Commission.



The ANC's integrity committee certainly living up to what it was created to achieve, by choosing to call a spade a spade, by unapologetically telling the ANC that their reputation and credibility has been seriously damaged. The recommendation comes after the commission met over the weekend to consider the implications of the VBS saga.