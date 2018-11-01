Spring has arrived, and the pollen season is now in full swing

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Professor Jonny Peters, Head of UCT’s Lung Institute



As nasal allergy and asthma rates increase around the world, pollen monitoring has become an important part of determining the severity of pollen seasons. But pollen monitoring in South Africa is under threat due to a lack of funding. This comes at a time where record high pollen counts were recorded in Cape Town, a trend which might be the same across the country.