Spring has arrived, and the pollen season is now in full swing

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Professor Jonny Peters, Head of UCT’s Lung Institute
As nasal allergy and asthma rates increase around the world, pollen monitoring has become an important part of determining the severity of pollen seasons. But pollen monitoring in South Africa is under threat due to a lack of funding. This comes at a time where record high pollen counts were recorded in Cape Town, a trend which might be the same across the country.
What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Ralph Mupita, MTN Group Chief ExecutiveLISTEN TO PODCAST
Poland bans abortion there are large protests as a result.
Sing while you’re breathing the operatic answer for Covid patients.
Romping in ruffles the amazing success of Netflix’s Bridgerton.
Kim is a 39 year old mother of three. She was abused as a child and survived an abusive marriage. Kim would like to get counseling.LISTEN TO PODCAST
What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Virgin Orbit, the satellite company of the Virgin Group, has put its first satellites in space. This has happened as companies of the Virgin Group recover from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. Bongani speaks to Sir Richard Branson, founder of Virgin Group.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Sibongile Khumalo, a titan of South African has died. Bongani reflects on the work and legacy of Sibongile Khumalo with those who knew and worked with her. Speaks to 702 host Richard Nwamba, music executive Lazarus Serobe and Market Theatre Artistic Director James Ngcobo.LISTEN TO PODCAST
This year, the Market Theatre is celebrating its 45th anniversary, and also adapting to a new normal due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Bongani speaks to James Ngcobo, Artistic Director of the Market Theatre.LISTEN TO PODCAST