250km Kalahari run for Nelson Mandela Children’s Hospital

Bongani Bingwa speaks to David Barnard, Extreme athlete and social activist.



Extreme athlete and social activist, David Barnard, took his mark and ran 250 kilometres in the Kalahari Augrabies Extreme Marathon (KAEM) from 20 to 26 October 2018 to raise funds for the Nelson Mandela Children’s Hospital (NMCH), what they have come to – what refer to as a FUNDRACE in honour of the centenary year of Madiba’s birth.