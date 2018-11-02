Nobody can stop NHI, says Motsoaledi

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, Minister of Health and Prof. Alex van den Heever, Chair of Social Security Systems Administration & Management Studies at Wits School of Governance.



Health Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi says that the Department of Health has to reprioritise its budget, meaning the possible delay of the rollout of the NHI. According the Health Minister, the Department of Health would reprioritise money intended for the NHI to recruit over 2000 healthcare professionals, and to buy beds and linen for hospitals which are in dire need.