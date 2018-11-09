King Monada's song #IdibalaChallenge

Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Adetunji Omotola - Independent African Analyst
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School - Dealing with Losses
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mduduzi Luthuli - Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
UIF call centre 'outsourced to people who don't know our business inside out' Chief director for corporate services Advocate Mzie Yawa says they did not expect so many people to call the call centre. 2 February 2021 5:45 PM
Bushiri bribe: Police do not not do counselling for corruption - Vish Naidoo SAPS spokesperson says management feels that there was enough evidence presented to the presiding officer for harsher sanction. 2 February 2021 4:40 PM
KZN scientist has a way of tackling COVID-19 variant in groundbreaking research PHD student Sandile Cele says antibodies in patients didn't recognise the COVID-19 variant as well as they did in the first varian... 2 February 2021 2:42 PM
Companies have been registered on the eve of vaccine rollout - Scopa chair Mkhuleko Hlengwa says tenders or advertising specifications are tailored to suit a particular company and a particular narrative. 2 February 2021 6:29 PM
'As millennials let's stop squabbles and run for the local government elections' Nkateko Mabaso says young people have the passion and the political will to run for elections 2 February 2021 12:10 PM
President Ramaphosa eases alcohol sale restrictions and reopens public places President Cyril Ramaphosa says government will continue to work with business and labour to revive businesses and restore jobs. 1 February 2021 8:57 PM
Ford's vote of confidence: R15.8bn investment in SA manufacturing operations 'We see a bright future'. The move will create 1,200 jobs and transform its Silverton assembly plant - Ford's Andrea Cavallaro. 2 February 2021 6:49 PM
Is the longest bull market in history back? "South Africa might just surprise to the upside," says Quintus Kilbourn, Head of Equities: Absa Corporate and Investment Banking. 2 February 2021 2:39 PM
[EXPLAINER] Tax Free Savings Accounts vs Retirement Annuities 101 "Both are long-term savings vehicles with certain tax advantages," explains Michael Kirkpatrick of Alexander Forbes. 2 February 2021 1:51 PM
Jack Devnarain has the perfect playlist for you on Spotify Spotify has a soundtrack playlist for you, tailored by your favourite newsmakers for you to indulge in. 2 February 2021 3:41 PM
Is an MBA still worth it? Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Jako Volschenk, Head of the MBA programme at the University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB). 1 February 2021 7:24 PM
Want a side hustle? Entrepreneur giving away money to help you get started Nic Haralambous will also help recipients promote their small business. 'It's to get people over that hump of fear of failure' 28 January 2021 8:32 PM
Swallows remain undefeated as Nyatama scores late equaliser against Sundowns Musa Nyatama scored with the last kick of the match as Swallows FC drew 1-1 away to log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. 23 January 2021 5:52 PM
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
Kaizer Chiefs' Johannes 'Ryder' Mofokeng dies Mofokeng was the club's longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side. 2 January 2021 4:20 PM
[WATCH] Bee keeper transporting colony by carrying queen in his fist goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 February 2021 8:16 AM
[WATCH] Teacher realises he is old when students don't know what note passing is Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 February 2021 8:15 AM
I'm interested in the cosmology from which Umlotha's sound emerges - Nduduzo South African US Blue Note Records signee Nduduzo Makhathini tells Azania Mosaka about his latest offering on #702 Unplugged. 29 January 2021 3:03 PM
Award-winning American actress Cicely Tyson passes away at 96 Tyson's longtime manager Larry Thompson confirmed the actress passing on Thursday. 29 January 2021 6:43 AM
With a level playing field, we wouldn't have to rely on largesse of billionaires While appreciating pandemic donations from the world's richest, remember they look after their own interests says Tracey Davies. 28 January 2021 7:36 PM
IMF expects 5.5% global growth rebound thanks to vaccines, but SA lagging behind 'I guess the IMF is concerned about our lack of a vaccine rollout plan' says economist Kevin Lings on The Money Show. 26 January 2021 9:08 PM
Hopewell Chin'ono: Police have my passports and title deeds Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono has been granted bail after spending three weeks in jail. 28 January 2021 5:52 PM
Fixing "the Eskom problem" is going to require a serious restructure Fixing "the Eskom problem" is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
Is the longest bull market in history back? "South Africa might just surprise to the upside," says Quintus Kilbourn, Head of Equities: Absa Corporate and Investment Banking. 2 February 2021 2:39 PM
Is an MBA still worth it? Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Jako Volschenk, Head of the MBA programme at the University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB). 1 February 2021 7:24 PM
Covid-19 vaccine arrival brings hope that the pandemic may soon start ending Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Jeffrey Mphahlele (SA Medical Research Council) about the significance of the vaccine's arrival. 1 February 2021 7:01 PM
The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
King Monada's song #IdibalaChallenge

King Monada's song #IdibalaChallenge

9 November 2018 8:02 AM

What's Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn


Why has no one been held accountable for state capture?

2 February 2021 11:04 AM

Bongani speaks to DA Parliamentary Chief Whip Natasha Mazzanone, who responds to concerns raised at the State Capture Inquiry that no one was held accountable after Parliament’s inquiry into state capture.

The World View - Myanmar’s Military Coup

2 February 2021 8:32 AM

Britain’s youngest terrorist crimes committed by a 13 year old Neo Nazi.
 
The bio rocket a test trial with implications for space travel.

How will Covid-19 vaccines be stored and distributed?

2 February 2021 7:33 AM

South Africa’s first consignment of AstraZeneca-Oxford Covid-19 vaccines has arrived in the country. How will they be stored and distributed? Bongani speaks to Dr Morena Makhoana, CEO of Biovac.

Comment by Bongani Bingwa - Your simply not in the same league

2 February 2021 7:22 AM

Comment by Bongani Bingwa 

Dis-chem Brain of 702 semi-finals - Linda vs Mark

2 February 2021 7:18 AM

Dis-chem Brain of 702, Linda and Mark go head to head to be crowned the daily winner. 

The World View with Adam Gilchrist

1 February 2021 8:39 AM
Feedback – Support for victims of abuse Mara Glennie, founder and director of Tears Foundation

1 February 2021 8:18 AM

1 February 2021 8:18 AM
What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn

1 February 2021 8:12 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

MTN supports African Covid-19 vaccination programme

1 February 2021 7:40 AM

Guest : Ralph Mupita, MTN Group Chief Executive

The World View - Vaccine Politics

29 January 2021 11:20 AM

Poland bans abortion there are large protests as a result.
 
Sing while you’re breathing the operatic answer for Covid patients.
 
Romping in ruffles the amazing success of Netflix’s Bridgerton. 

 

Ford's vote of confidence: R15.8bn investment in SA manufacturing operations

Business

Companies have been registered on the eve of vaccine rollout - Scopa chair

Politics

Bushiri bribe: Police do not not do counselling for corruption - Vish Naidoo

Local

Gauteng SACP defends Makhura, Lesufi, Khawe amid tender process scandal

2 February 2021 6:07 PM

2 February 2021 6:07 PM

PSA asks ConCourt to reverse Labour Appeal Court finding on public wage deal

2 February 2021 5:07 PM

2 February 2021 5:07 PM

Spain restricts arrivals from SA, Brazil over virus

2 February 2021 4:48 PM

2 February 2021 4:48 PM

