Shaun Abrahams ready to answer Gordhan's claims at Zondo inquiry

Streaming issues? Report here
Refiloe Mpakanyane 1500 x 1500 2020 Refiloe Mpakanyane 1500 x 1500 2020
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
06:00 - 10:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 06:45
LeadSA: The Sahiba Foundation
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Thubelihle Zooma - CEO at Sahiba Foundation
Today at 07:40
Is the Keto diet safe?
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Dr. Fundile Nyathi
Today at 08:10
Talking Point: Interracial dating
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Peter Phillip
Veronika Komarkoba
Today at 08:40
REPLAY
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Today at 08:50
10-year-old singing prodigy needs help
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Kagisho Palagangwe
Today at 09:10
The UK Report
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Gavin Grey
Today at 09:22
Golden Globes 2021 nominations
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Gayle Edmunds
No Items to show
Up Next: Soulful Sundays with Kenny Maistry
See full line-up
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
06:00 - 10:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
278 people succumb to COVID-19, 3,184 infections recorded The Health Department says the fatalities have brought the death toll up to 46,180. 7 February 2021 6:23 AM
Numsa: Job cuts at Putco ‘unnecessary’ Numsa's Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said, in their bid to save the jobs of 214 employees at Putco, the union had scrutinized the compan... 6 February 2021 12:13 PM
What are the challenges facing Early Childhood Development sector? Save Our ECD Workforce Campaign’s member Coleen Daniels reflects on the issues the sector has been facing due to the pandemic. 6 February 2021 8:40 AM
View all Local
Ex KZN MEC Meshack Radebe has passed away It is understood that the former MEC passed away in hospital in the early hours of Saturday morning. 7 February 2021 6:38 AM
[WATCH] Julius Malema and Dali Mpofu enter the Zuma homestead in Nkandla After landing in a helicopter, the Economic Freedom Fighters leader is having tea with former president Jacob Zuma. 5 February 2021 2:41 PM
What will come from the tea party between Zuma and Malema? Eyewitness reporter Tshidi Madia reflects on the meeting between the former president and the EFF leader. 5 February 2021 12:50 PM
View all Politics
City Power implements 2-hour load shedding schedule Eskom announced earlier today that it would be implementing stage two load shedding. 5 February 2021 8:14 PM
'ConCourt surveillance ruling protects South Africans' privacy and dignity' It's momentous! - AmaBhungane's Cherese Thakur on the ruling that declares parts of SA’s Rica law are unconstitutional. 4 February 2021 8:29 PM
Premium card 'maintenance fees': You're paying mainly for airport lounge visits! When last did you travel? 'Value-adds' from banks provide mainly perks around flying, including discounted international car hire. 4 February 2021 7:41 PM
View all Business
Close friends and family bid farewell to late songstress Sibongile Khumalo The award-winning icon affectionately known as MaMngoma passed away last week at age of 63. 6 February 2021 9:16 AM
I checked out stock market when I was bored - SA teen coins it in GameStop rally The 'Reddit army' that took on Wall Street includes local teenagers. Bruce Whitfield interviews 18-year-old Jacques Becker. 3 February 2021 8:58 PM
Sun Int. to join Global Hotel Alliance with 17m loyalty programme members 'Joining opens us up to new overseas customers and more direct bookings on a cheaper channel', says Group CEO Anthony Leeming. 3 February 2021 8:14 PM
View all Lifestyle
It's a shame that Australia's Test tour of South Africa isn't on - Correspondent Rob Kaldor says if one of the cricketers or staff brings back COVID-19 they will be ridiculed across the country. 3 February 2021 2:27 PM
Swallows remain undefeated as Nyatama scores late equaliser against Sundowns Musa Nyatama scored with the last kick of the match as Swallows FC drew 1-1 away to log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. 23 January 2021 5:52 PM
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
View all Sport
Skwatta Kamp's 'Nish' passes away from COVID-19 complications Nish's passing comes seven years after the death of another member - Sindisiwe Manqele popularly known as Flabba. 6 February 2021 10:16 AM
#WorldNutellaDay has everyone talking and is celebrated all over the world Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 5 February 2021 8:17 AM
Woman's extreme ways to save cash like using one lightbulb in house goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 5 February 2021 8:17 AM
View all Entertainment
South Africa calls for immediate release of those detained in Myanmar Dirco DDG responsible for Asia and the Middle East Ambassador Anil Sooklal says they want democracy to be restored. 3 February 2021 2:37 PM
Award-winning American actress Cicely Tyson passes away at 96 Tyson’s longtime manager Larry Thompson confirmed the actress passing on Thursday. 29 January 2021 6:43 AM
With a level playing field, we wouldn't have to rely on largesse of billionaires While appreciating pandemic donations from the world's richest, remember they look after their own interests says Tracey Davies. 28 January 2021 7:36 PM
View all World
Hopewell Chin’ono: Police have my passports and title deeds Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono has been granted bail after spending three weeks in jail. 28 January 2021 5:52 PM
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
View all Africa
Government does NOT need to increase taxes to fund vaccines - economist Budget revenue overrun of conservatively estimated R45.8 billion would fund SA rollout twice over, says Old Mutual's Johann Els. 4 February 2021 7:08 PM
Is the longest bull market in history back? "South Africa might just surprise to the upside," says Quintus Kilbourn, Head of Equities: Absa Corporate and Investment Banking. 2 February 2021 2:39 PM
Is an MBA still worth it? Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Jako Volschenk, Head of the MBA programme at the University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB). 1 February 2021 7:24 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
arrow_forward
Shaun Abrahams ready to answer Gordhan's claims at Zondo inquiry

Shaun Abrahams ready to answer Gordhan's claims at Zondo inquiry

15 November 2018 6:58 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Karyn Maughan, Journalist, Tiso Black Stars.

Karyn  Maughan has on good authority from former NPA boss, Shaun Abrahams that Pravin Gordhan not being persecute.


More episodes from The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa

Africa Fridays with Crystal Orderson – SA ends Chairpersonship of AU

5 February 2021 10:01 AM

Friday 5 February is the last day of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s tenure as Chairperson of the African Union. DRC President Felix Tshisekedi is set to take over the reigns. What lies ahead for the continental body?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Varying Vaccine Confidence

5 February 2021 8:36 AM

Brazil’s dam disaster compensation record sums 2 years on.
 
Olympic sexism thanks to the boss of the Tokyo organising committee. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Weekly Favour – Youth owned small businesses get new websites

5 February 2021 8:26 AM

On 702 Breakfast, web developer Kamogelo Modise offered help build websites for five youth owned small businesses. Bongani speaks to the first two beneficiaries of Kamogelo’s efforts, Evander Group owner Musiiwa Thandabantu and Adri Opperman, the owner of Cookie Dough & Co.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Gone Viral - #WorldNutellaDay has everyone talking

5 February 2021 8:02 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Turning around South Africa’s public service

5 February 2021 7:41 AM

There have been concerns over the years about issues that hold back South Africa’s public service. What is need to turn it all around? President Cyril Ramaphosa Bongani speaks to Dr Somadoda Fikeni, the newly appointed Commissioner at the Public Service Commission.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Government on taxi operators impounding private vehicles

4 February 2021 8:07 AM

Despite the actions of law enforcement and provincial authorities, some taxi operators are still forcing passengers out of private vehicles. What is being done about this? Bongani speaks to Ayanda Allie Paine, spokesperson in the Department of Transport

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Viral - Russell Crowe sends beautiful birthday message to sailor Pip Hare

4 February 2021 8:05 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The role of government in helping industries’ economic recovery

4 February 2021 7:42 AM

The Covid-19 pandemic has hampered many industries in the country. What is being done to bring in more investment and support industries? Bongani speaks to Ebrahim Patel, Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Prison For Alexei Navalny

3 February 2021 8:44 AM

Thumbs up for the sputnik 5 the Russian Covid vaccine works.
 
The death of captain Tom the UK’s pandemic hero fundraiser was 100. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Procurement interns not paid at Kalafong Hospital

3 February 2021 8:23 AM

Interns in the procurement department at Kalafong Hospital have not been paid after being hired by the Gauteng Department of Infrastructure Development in November 2020. Bongiwe Gambu, spokesperson in the Gauteng Department of Infrastructure Development.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

278 people succumb to COVID-19, 3,184 infections recorded

Local

Ex KZN MEC Meshack Radebe has passed away

Politics

What are the challenges facing Early Childhood Development sector?

Local

EWN Highlights

Robbery shootout at Gugulethu mall leaves 4 people, including child, injured

6 February 2021 6:49 PM

Ex-KZN MEC Meshack Radebe dies

6 February 2021 6:37 PM

Ramaphosa: Access to loans on favourable terms crucial for Africa amid pandemic

6 February 2021 4:24 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA