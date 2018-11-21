Ubuntu in his book Lift as you rise

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Bonang Mohale, CEO at Business Leadership South Africa
We think that needing help is a weakness, but it’s not. Learning is about recognizing that you don’t know it all. It’s about the humility of exploring new vistas, new horizons, new experiences, new facts, new ways of doing things. If you open yourself to that, you will never stop learning. And, once you have learned something, and been blessed by that lesson, as a leader it is your responsibility to pass it on.
What's Gone Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn.
Guest : Ralph Mupita, MTN Group Chief Executive
Poland bans abortion there are large protests as a result.
Sing while you’re breathing the operatic answer for Covid patients.
Romping in ruffles the amazing success of Netflix’s Bridgerton.
Kim is a 39 year old mother of three. She was abused as a child and survived an abusive marriage. Kim would like to get counseling.
What's Gone Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn.
Virgin Orbit, the satellite company of the Virgin Group, has put its first satellites in space. This has happened as companies of the Virgin Group recover from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. Bongani speaks to Sir Richard Branson, founder of Virgin Group.
Sibongile Khumalo, a titan of South African has died. Bongani reflects on the work and legacy of Sibongile Khumalo with those who knew and worked with her. Speaks to 702 host Richard Nwamba, music executive Lazarus Serobe and Market Theatre Artistic Director James Ngcobo.
This year, the Market Theatre is celebrating its 45th anniversary, and also adapting to a new normal due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Bongani speaks to James Ngcobo, Artistic Director of the Market Theatre.