ANC, EFF help Tshwane City manager Mosola evade suspension

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Solly Msimanga, Executive Mayor of the City of Tshwane



Attempts by the City of Mayor to have the City Manager, Moeketsi Mosola, suspended at yesterday’s Council meeting fell in deaf ears, with the ANC moving an amendment to defer the matter to January’s sitting. The mayor has made some serious allegations against the city manager, ranging from contracts to the mismanagement of the city’s communication system.