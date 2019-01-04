Increased matric pass rates

Motshekga also announced an impressive increase of matriculants
achieving passes that allow them to enrol for bachelor studies at
varsities. These shot up by 33.6%, jumping to 172 043 from 153 610 of
2017.
But questions needed to be asked about roughly 500 000 learners that
started Grade 1 in 2006 and did not sit for their exams in 2018, said
Thompson.
Mohamed Enver Surty : Deputy Minister at the department of
Basic Education joins us on the line.
