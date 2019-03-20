Cyclone Idai left a trail of destruction after hitting Mozambique, Zim and Malawi

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Muleya Mwananyanda Deputy Regional Director for Southern Africa at Amnesty International



Hundreds of people have been confirmed dead, while thousands of others are missing or displaced. Mozambique President Felipe Nyusi said this week he fears the death toll could be over 1000.



Amnesty International, the human rights organization, has called on foreign governments, including regional leaders, to ramp up efforts and resources available for rescue efforts.