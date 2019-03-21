Eskom technicians on site after Allandale substation catches fire

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Daphne Mokwena, Eskom’s Senior Manager at the Guateng Operating Unit



Several areas around Midrand, Thembisa and Ivory Park were without power after a fire broke out at the Allandale substation. Just a week ago, areas around Vanderbijl Park were without power after an explosion at the Emfuleni substation, and there are unconfirmed reports of an explosion at substation near Randpark Ridge.