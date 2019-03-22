South Africa’s Copyright Amendment Bill is due for major shake-up

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Khethiwe Ngcobo, Independent Black Filmmakers Collective and Graeme Gifillan, Copyright and Intellectual Property Law expert.



In its latest draft, the bill outlines several fair use provisions and exceptions for the educational, research and library sectors. But not everyone is happy with the current amendment bill, and there has been fierce criticism against the bill, in as far as getting permission from the reuse of content is concerned. And we ask the question this morning, what are the issues and who stands to benefit from this amendment bill?