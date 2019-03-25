Universities to be paid nearly R1bn for historic student debt

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Gwebinkundla Qonde Director-General at Department Of Higher Education & Training.



The department of Higher Education and Training announced that it has allocated R 967 million to NSAFAS. The Department says the money will be used to settle the historic debt

owed to universities by more than 52 thousand NSFAS funded continuing students.