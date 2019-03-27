Thumbs down on DA's call for MPs to reconvene parliament in Eskom crisis

Ray White speaks to John Steenhuisen, DA Chief Whip



National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete has declined the DA's request to reconvene parliament so that it can establish an ad hoc committee to deal with the energy crisis. In a statement issued yesterday, parliament said Mbete agreed the prevailing energy crisis was a very serious matter for the nation. “However, existing portfolio committees were empowered to deal with the issues at Eskom.