Help #Walk4Access raise funds for disadvantaged students

Ray White speaks to Activist Marcus Mashinini.



Thirteen students and alumni from the University of Pretoria, with the Elim Full Gospel Church in Hatfield, are walking from Cape Town to Pretoria to raise funds for needy students. This initiative, called #Walk4Access, was formed to raise funds to offset students’ historical debt at the University of Pretoria, and enable them to complete their degrees. The group starting its walk on Human Rights Day and are expected to arrive in Pretoria on 10 April.