Lindiwe Sisulu to meet with African ambassadors over recent Xenophobic attacks

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Emmanuel Mwamba Zambian High Commissioner to South Africa



Over the past few days, there has been condemnation in the SADC region for xenophobic violence in South Africa. This follows some recent incidents in KwaZulu Natal. In Durban last week, where 50 people, mostly Malawians, were forced to seek shelter at a police station after being forced out of their homes, allegedly by a group of protestors. Police were also forced to intervene in attacks against foreign nationals in Kenville, Inanda Road and Sea Cow Lake in Durban.