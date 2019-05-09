What’s Viral - IEC voting ink easily rubbing off, has social media very unhappy

Today at 13:07 On the couch - Dr Matjekane Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Dr Mathobela Matjekane

Today at 13:15 Inspirational coffee shop in Johannesburg - Dc Coffee Co The Azania Mosaka Show

Guests

Neil Golding - Co Founder of DC Coffee Co

Today at 13:40 Greener Living - Trail Runners cleaning up the mountain, one bag at a time Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Jihad Owen - Founder at We Are the Trail Blazers

Today at 14:07 Practical advice - Ring resizing with Johan Louw; Director Uwe Koetter Jewellers Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Johan Louw - One Of The Owners at Uwe Koetter Jewellers

Today at 14:40 Free for listener interaction, talkers and kickers - (Spokesperson Teagan Schwerin) Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Teagan Schwerin

Today at 14:50 Music - Kyle Deutsch Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Kyle Deutsch

Today at 15:10 This is what we need to hear from Ramaphosa’s Sona Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Richard Calland

Today at 15:10 Shell lays out plan for transition to cleaner energy Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Prof Anton Eberhard - Professor at UCT Graduate School of Business

Today at 15:16 Equal education's expectations on SONA 2021 Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Noncedo Madubedube, General Secretary of Equal Education

Today at 15:20 The impact of Covid-19 on South Africa's agriculture economy Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Today at 15:20 SONA Preview with Ferial Haffajee Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick

Today at 15:40 Brain of CapeTalk Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 15:50 Cosatu's expectations ahead of SONA Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Zingiswa Losi, · Cosatu President

Today at 15:50 Plan B with Rebecca Davis Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick

Today at 16:05 Sona Preview with Gaye Davis Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Gaye Davis - EWN Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN

Today at 16:10 SONA 2021 to focus on economy under COVID-19 pandemic Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Lumkile Mondi, Senior Lecturer at the School of Economic and Business Science at Wits University

Today at 16:20 Business expectations from SONA 2021 Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Cas Coovadia - Managing Director at Banking Association of South Africa

Today at 16:20 Pandemic Screen Time: Will Blue Light Glasses Help? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Aleksandra Surogina - Founder of Golaa Glasses

Today at 16:55 Ratanga Junction is being turned into a ‘water park’ Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

John Chapman

Today at 17:05 The latest on Covid-19 in the WC with Premier Alan Winde Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government

Today at 17:10 Health expectations from SONA 2021 Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Dr Angelique Coetzee - SA Medical Association President

Today at 17:20 Tourism Budget Expectations for 2021 Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa - CEO at Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA)

Today at 17:20 Amber Fillary, World Record Holding Ice Swimmer Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Amber Fillary - World Record Holding Ice Swimmer

Today at 17:35 Tonight with Lester - Throwforward Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Lester Kiewit

Today at 17:45 SA documentary My Octopus Teacher makes Oscars shortlist Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Craig Foster

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective

Today at 18:39 SONA preview The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Andrew Woodburn - Managing Director at Amrop WoodburnMann

