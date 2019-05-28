Survey finds that 500 000 adults are living with HIV in SA

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Prof. Salim Abdool Karim : Director of the Centre for the Aids Programme of Research in SA.



A new survey has found that a total of 5.3 million South Africans under the age of 50 are HIV-positive, and 500 thousand of them live in Johannesburg nearly 500 adults, this is according to a study by the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, recently published in the journal Nature. Is the epidemic getting worse?