Inspire and Ignite Initiative - Dr Mpho Rabada

Kagiso Rabada has just celebrated his birthday by giving back to young people. In the spirit of Inspire and Ignite, Kagiso is sponsoring 2500 deserving individuals under the age of 25 from disadvantaged background with equipment in Sports, Arts & Culture to advance their talent and skills. And today he is expected to take the field in the Proteas World Cup opener against England at the Oval.