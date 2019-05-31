What’sViral - This kid get “Twinkle Twinkle little Star” so wrong–but so right

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn
Friday 5 February is the last day of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s tenure as Chairperson of the African Union. DRC President Felix Tshisekedi is set to take over the reigns. What lies ahead for the continental body?LISTEN TO PODCAST
Brazil’s dam disaster compensation record sums 2 years on.
Olympic sexism thanks to the boss of the Tokyo organising committee.
On 702 Breakfast, web developer Kamogelo Modise offered help build websites for five youth owned small businesses. Bongani speaks to the first two beneficiaries of Kamogelo’s efforts, Evander Group owner Musiiwa Thandabantu and Adri Opperman, the owner of Cookie Dough & Co.LISTEN TO PODCAST
There have been concerns over the years about issues that hold back South Africa’s public service. What is need to turn it all around? President Cyril Ramaphosa Bongani speaks to Dr Somadoda Fikeni, the newly appointed Commissioner at the Public Service Commission.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Despite the actions of law enforcement and provincial authorities, some taxi operators are still forcing passengers out of private vehicles. What is being done about this? Bongani speaks to Ayanda Allie Paine, spokesperson in the Department of TransportLISTEN TO PODCAST
The Covid-19 pandemic has hampered many industries in the country. What is being done to bring in more investment and support industries? Bongani speaks to Ebrahim Patel, Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Thumbs up for the sputnik 5 the Russian Covid vaccine works.
The death of captain Tom the UK’s pandemic hero fundraiser was 100.
Interns in the procurement department at Kalafong Hospital have not been paid after being hired by the Gauteng Department of Infrastructure Development in November 2020. Bongiwe Gambu, spokesperson in the Gauteng Department of Infrastructure Development.LISTEN TO PODCAST