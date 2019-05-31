South African Oryx Pilot nominated for top UN Peacekeeping award

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Lieut-Col. Stefan King : SA Air Force helicopter pilot



Remarkable courage". "Extradordinary feat". That's how the UN Secretary General describes him. But he says he was just doing his job. South African Airforce helicopter pilot, Lieutenant-Colonel Stefan King, was nominated for the Captain Mbaye Diagne Medal for Exceptional Courage, the UN’s highest peacekeeping award.



While a commander of Oryx, doing a routine ferry mission in the DRC, Lieutenant-Colonel King was asked to assist forces who were facing a multi-pronged attack. The Oryx does not have any armament fitted, so it used flares to assist the forces.