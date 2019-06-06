Abandoned mines in South Africa are causing a safety and health risk

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Mariette Liefferink : Environmental activist.



In the latest scenario, environmental activist Mariette Liefferink warns that heavily armed illegal miners in an abandoned mine near Krugersdorp have cut the electric cable to the acid mine drainage which poses environment and the health hazards. As more mines become abandoned in the country, and with rising job cuts in the mining sector, what needs to be done to address the issue of abandoned mines, and the criminality posed by illegal miners?