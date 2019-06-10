SABC Assassination plot

Ray White speaks to William Bird, Director, Media Monitoring Africa



SABC chief audit executive Thami Zikode survived an assasination attempt over the weekend. It is believed that the alleged 'hit' was ordered because of his involvement in investigating corruption. Zikode was believed to be working on a forensic investigation into fraud at the SABC. He has been leading the audit department for the last 18 months. The public broadcaster has faced several allegations of corruption over the last few years. It has struggled financially and there were even fears of a “total blackout” as a result of good governance issues. How will this impact on the SABCs clean-up efforts?