The significance of have the Seriti Commission report set aside

Ray White speaks to Paul Holden, Arms Deal Researcher



Today and tomorrow marks the culmination of several years of dogged scrutiny of the flawed processes that saw the Seriti Commission pronounce South Africa’s multi-billion Rand arms acquisition deal above board and free of corruption. Civil Society groups Right 2 Know and Corruption Watch have applied for a high court to review and to set aside the findings of the Arms Procurement Commission under the leadership of Judge Willie Seriti.