SA Cabin Crew Association & Numsa picket outside airports

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) and the South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) are set to picket at four of the country’s major airports today. Among their grievances is the reinstatement of Vuyani Jarana as CEO of South African Airways (SAA). Ray White speaks to Zazi Nsibanyoni, President of the SA Cabin Crew Association.