Salga on Treasury’s cost- containment measures

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Thembi Nkadimeng Newly appointed President of Salga South African Local Government Association.



The national treasury has gazetted far-reaching cost-containment measures for municipalities which include limiting the use of consultants, limiting business class air travel, preventing the use of municipal resources for election campaigns and forcing mayors to limit their spending on cars and increasing their use of public transport. But the

South African Local Government Association has objected the implementation of the new regulations, asking for a postponement.