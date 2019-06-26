What’s Viral - Dad promises son he’ll get a PS 5 if he can hit the crossbar 3 times

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn
Covid variants Boris Johnson puts his faith in the AstraZeneca vaccine.
A YouTube prank gone wrong a man was shot dead in Nashville.
Videos have been shared on social media showing liquor establishments not following Covid-19 lockdown guidelines. Bongani speaks to Raymond Martin, CEO of the Gauteng Liquor Board.LISTEN TO PODCAST
What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.
Emfuleni Local Municipality has had major financial issues, which have affected service delivery for years. What’s being done to address these issues? Bongani speaks to Lebogang Maile, Gauteng MEC for Human Settlements, Urban Planning and Cogta.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Gay persecution in Chechnya fears for 2 men deported from Russia.
The beast from the East snow problems, particularly in Holland.
A listener, Tsholo, says he has not received exam results he wrote at the Wits Business School in September 2020. What happened? Bongani speaks to Susan Benvenuti, Head of Academic Quality Assurance at Wits Business School.LISTEN TO PODCAST
What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” FairbairnLISTEN TO PODCAST
South Africa has put on hold its planned rollout of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, after it was found that it is only 22 percent effective against moderate infections of the 501Y.V2 Covid-19 variant. Bongani speaks to vaccinologist Professor Shabir Madhi.
Friday 5 February is the last day of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s tenure as Chairperson of the African Union. DRC President Felix Tshisekedi is set to take over the reigns. What lies ahead for the continental body?LISTEN TO PODCAST
Brazil’s dam disaster compensation record sums 2 years on.
Olympic sexism thanks to the boss of the Tokyo organising committee.