Prasa joins the list of state-owned entities struggling to pay all workers on time

Clement Manyathela speaks to Nana Zenani, PRASA Spokesperson



Just a few days ago, Denel issued a statement that it would not be able to 15% of salaries for its staff before a lender rescued the situation at the 11th hour. And a municipality in Free State issued a statement that it would not be able to pay salaries.