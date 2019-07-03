Pick n Pay nude fruit and Veg

Bongani Bingwa speaks to John Bradshaw : Retail Executive for Marketing at Pick 'n Pay.
In an effort to deal with plastic waste, Pick 'n Pay has launched a wide range of package-free fruit and vegetables in 13 stores across the country.
An online paedophile he may have contacted 5,000 potential victims.
Rescued after a month 3 people stranded on an island off Florida.
Dr Pholile Mpofu, dermatologist.
What's Gone Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn.
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers the State of the Nation Address this evening. But what is the true state of the country, and what should the President's address focus on? Bongani speaks to EFF National Chairperson Veronica Mente and Saftu General-Secretary Zwelinzima Vavi.
A Japanese submarine crash it hit a container ship while surfacing.
New names for ugly fish because apparently ugly names sound fishy.
The Commission of Inquiry into State Capture recently heard several testimonies on the role of parliamentary oversight. How can a perceived weakness in Parliament's oversight role be addressed? Bongani speaks to Richard Calland, Associate Professor in Public Law at UCT.
Covid variants Boris Johnson puts his faith in the AstraZeneca vaccine.
A YouTube prank gone wrong a man was shot dead in Nashville.
Videos have been shared on social media showing liquor establishments not following Covid-19 lockdown guidelines. Bongani speaks to Raymond Martin, CEO of the Gauteng Liquor Board.
