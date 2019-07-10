Government has provided more that 4 million housing opportunities

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Lindiwe Sisulu Minister of Human Settlements, Water & Sanitation



This consists of more than 1, 100 service sites and more than 3 million 2 hundred housing units completed. But there housing backlog remains at 2.3 million. The provision of housing has become a ticking time-bomb with the rapid rise of urbanisation, demand is simply not supply, and we have seen sporadic protests across the country over service delivery, illegal occupation of land, and the demolition of shacks occupying land. How will this be resolved? And will the expropriation bill help resolve this