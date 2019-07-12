Inequality which in my view is the biggest ticking bomb we have in SA

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Busi Mavuso CEO at Business Leadership South Africa



While welcoming the steps and undertakings of President Cyril Ramaphosa to fix governance in the country, business leaders in recent months appear to be losing patience with the lack of tangible plans to take the country and its economy forward.

In the first quarter of this year, South Africa's economy contracted by 3.2%, its worst performance in a decade.