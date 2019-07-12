Burnout is an official medical diagnosis, World Health Organization

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Dr. Tshidi Gules, Wellness Coach.



While some corporates have not taken burnout seriously as a health issue, the World Health Organization is finally taking burnout more seriously than ever. Recently the World Health Organisation it clear that burnout is not a medical condition in and of itself, but rather an “occupational phenomenon” affecting health. The symptoms of burnout result “from chronic workplace stress that has not been successfully managed.” If you are suffering from Burnout, there is an opportunity to be part of the Soul Safari, a 3 day wellness retreat in the Eastern Cape.