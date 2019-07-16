Dr Sydney Mufamadi on Intelligence wars

Africa Melane speaks to Dr Sydney Mufamadi, ANC Stalwart & Chairperson of High Level Panel Review of State Security Agenc.



Spies and agents are all part of a smear campaign to discredit him and have him removed from all his previous positions of leadership and bigger plan to have him eliminated from the political space, this according to former President Jacob Zuma’s testimony at the Zondo Commission of inquiry yesterday. He believes the Zondo inquiry into state capture is the culmination of a global intelligence plot to “get rid” of him and that the war is at the level intelligence that should worry us all.