Source of the rogue unit investigation Keletso Bizoski Manyike responds

Africa Melane speaks to Keletso Bizoski Manyike, former SARS employee
Keletso Manyike found himself in the eye of the storm when Sunday Times ran a story this weekend that he was the key witness of Public Protector’s investigation into the SARS rogue unit. He was demonized in the article as the unemployed, dope-smoking Rastafarian. Jacque Pauw has since apologized on the Eusebius McKaiser show yesterday. Keletso joins us on the line to give his side of the story and whether there was indeed a rogue unit, and did it investigate the likes of former President Jacob Zuma.
What's Gone Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn.
Guest : Ralph Mupita, MTN Group Chief Executive
Poland bans abortion there are large protests as a result.
Sing while you’re breathing the operatic answer for Covid patients.
Romping in ruffles the amazing success of Netflix’s Bridgerton.
Kim is a 39 year old mother of three. She was abused as a child and survived an abusive marriage. Kim would like to get counseling.
Virgin Orbit, the satellite company of the Virgin Group, has put its first satellites in space. This has happened as companies of the Virgin Group recover from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. Bongani speaks to Sir Richard Branson, founder of Virgin Group.
Sibongile Khumalo, a titan of South African has died. Bongani reflects on the work and legacy of Sibongile Khumalo with those who knew and worked with her. Speaks to 702 host Richard Nwamba, music executive Lazarus Serobe and Market Theatre Artistic Director James Ngcobo.
This year, the Market Theatre is celebrating its 45th anniversary, and also adapting to a new normal due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Bongani speaks to James Ngcobo, Artistic Director of the Market Theatre.