Minister Sisulu wants 7-day shifts for officials in bid to clean up Water Dept

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Lindiwe Sisulu, Department of Human Settlements, Water & Sanitation.



PLOT: Presenting her R16 billion budget vote for Water & Sanitation, Minister Lindiwe Sisulu vowed to clean up the mess inherited by the department and subject stuff to vetting process. So big a problem faced by the department, that it had spent its R16bn budget, but had met only 28% of its targets, R6.7bn in irregular and wasteful spending was recorded in the year 2017. How does the Minister intend on fixing challenges in the water and sanitation sector.