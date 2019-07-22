Mayor Mashaba staging a sit-in at Eskom on behalf of paying residents

Africa Melane speaks to Herman Mashaba, Executive Mayor, City of Johannesburg.



Mayor Herman Mashaba sent social media in a frenzy last week when he shared pictures of himself staging a sit-in at Eskom on behalf of paying residents and for better services for residents from Eskom. He penned a piece explaining why he staged a sit in and joins us on the line.