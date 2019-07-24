Eskom is too big to fail, and its R450 billion debt can sink SA’s economy

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Dr Sean Muller : Senior Lecturer: Economics & Research Associate at the Public and Environmental Economics Research.



Eskom is too big to fail, and its R450 billion debt can sink SA’s economy. To mitigate this, yesterday, the National Assembly passed the National Assembly passed the Appropriation Bill and the budgets for 28 government departments amid objections from opposition benches.