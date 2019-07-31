Report - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane in Gupta linked payment scandal

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Hennie Van Vuuren Director of Open Secrets



It’s a story that has caused hullabaloo since it broke. An investigative report claims that the HSBC has flagged Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane as having financial links to the infamous Gupta family, according to bank statements leaked to the organization, Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project.