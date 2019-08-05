DA's Head of Governance to meet with City of Tshwane Executive Mayor

Bongani Bingwa speaks to James Selfe DA's Head of Governance



DA's Head of Governance James Selfe,, is on his way to Tshwane, where he is expected to meet with the City's Executive Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa.



He says the party is not happy about a 318 million rand bonanza agreement reached between the City and workers who brought as the party is "not at all happy" about a R318m bonus bonanza agreement reached with workers who brought the city to a standstill this week.