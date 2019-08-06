Nedlac jobs report

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Sipho Pityana President of Business Unity South Africa (Busa)



President Cyril Ramaphosa received the NEDLAC report on progress made since the job summit, and 10 months since that summit, there is little to show of it. Business Unity South Africa met with the President, to discuss progress made since that summit, and raised concerns on the state of our economy: Unemployment at 29%; Fitch downgrading SA’s outlook; and SOEs that are putting a strain on our fiscus, and South Africa is moving

closer and closer to a debt trap.